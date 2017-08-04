Walker managing fatigue and builds 2-shot lead at Firestone

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Jordan Spieth, right, talks with Rory McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, on the first hole during the second round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Akron, Ohio.

By DOUG FERGUSONAP Golf Writer

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Jimmy Walker endured rain delays of nearly five hours and shot a 5-under 65 on Friday to build a two-shot lead at the Bridgestone Invitational.

Walker finally saw some good results in a year marked by coping with Lyme disease and bouts of fatigue. The timing couldn't be better for Walker, who defends his PGA Championship title next week.

He made birdie from short range on both par 3s on the back nine at Firestone and finished two rounds at 7-under 133.

Thomas Pieters of Belgium missed a 6-foot birdie chance on the 18th hole and shot 70. He was two shots behind.

Rory McIlroy had a 69 and was among those three shots behind, while Jordan Spieth finished with two straight birdies and was four behind.

