Vandersloot's double-double leads Sky past Fever 81-70

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Courtney Vandersloot had 18 points and 10 assists for her third straight double-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 81-70 on Friday night.

Vandersloot keyed Chicago's 14-0 run for a 70-58 lead with big plays on three straight possessions. She banked in a 3-pointer, made a no-look pass to Bashaara Graves for a layup and hit a pull-up jumper in transition.

Jazmon Gwathmey made an open 3-pointer from the wing with 1:14 left to pull Indiana to 76-70. But after a timeout, Vandersloot swung it to the corner for a Kahleah Copper 3-pointer to seal it.

Allie Quigley scored 15 points and Copper added 13 for Chicago (9-16). Cappie Pondexter moved into fourth in the WNBA with 2,333 field goals.

Candice Dupree led Indiana (8-17) with 18 points and Natalie Achonwa added 14. Dupree became the ninth WNBA player to reach 2,500 rebounds.

