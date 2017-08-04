Man injured in LMPD crash sounds off

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Just before the crash Kyle Prather remembered hearing a car horn.

"I tensed,” he said. “I flinched away from it."



Thursday afternoon, Prather's vehicle was hit by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser at the corner of 26th and Madison streets.



The crash spun Prather's car around and sent both him and an unnamed LMPD officer to the hospital.



Prather was discharged and the officer is expected to be alright.



"Nothing's broken. Lots of bruising” Prather said. “I'm just glad everybody's OK."



Prather said the cruiser was about two blocks away when he entered the intersection after stopping at a stop sign.

He guesses the LMPD car was doing around 60 MPH in the 35 MPH zone.



"The impact pushed me almost all the way over into the passenger seat even though I was wearing my seatbelt,” he said.



The officer was headed to a break-in call but without lights on, according to LMPD.



"I think if they're on their way to a call and they're going to be traveling in excess of the speed limit then lights and sirens have got to be on,” Prather said. “If I had seen that before I had entered the intersection then obviously I would not have gone."



His issue is that the wreck was avoidable.



"I just want my car either fixed or replaced and just get on with my life,” he said.



LMPD has still not released the officer's name and said its Traffic Unit is investigating.



