Apollo Eagles eager for beginning of season after 2-8 record in previous year

The crash spun Prather's car around and sent both him and an unnamed LMPD officer to the hospital.More >>
The crash spun Prather's car around and sent both him and an unnamed LMPD officer to the hospital.More >>
Brittany Hormann was last seen in Madison, Indiana on July 29, according to Indiana State Police.More >>
Brittany Hormann was last seen in Madison, Indiana on July 29, according to Indiana State Police.More >>
It's hard to believe Bearno’s Pizza is celebrating 40 years this year.More >>
It's hard to believe Bearno’s Pizza is celebrating 40 years this year.More >>
The shooting was reported 214 South 39th at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported 214 South 39th at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The end is now in sight for construction on McDonald Lane in New Albany.More >>
The end is now in sight for construction on McDonald Lane in New Albany.More >>