Joey Votto drives in a pair of runs, Reds beat Cardinals 3-2 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Joey Votto drives in a pair of runs, Reds beat Cardinals 3-2

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto drove home a pair of runs with a double and a single, and Asher Wojciechowski went five innings in his return to the rotation on Friday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Reds have won all five games against St. Louis at Great American Ball Park this season. They lead 8-3 in their season series.

Votto had a pair of RBI hits off Mike Leake (7-10), who fell to 0-5 in eight career starts against his former team. Billy Hamilton added a run-scoring single off Leake, who allowed eight hits in six innings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly