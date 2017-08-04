ISP: Missing 28-year-old believed to be in danger

Brittany Hormann was last seen in Madison, Indiana on July 29, according to Indiana State Police. (Source: ISP)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 28-year-old woman who officials believe may be in danger.

Brittany Hormann was last seen in Madison, Indiana on July 29, according to Indiana State Police.

Hormann is described as being 5’5’’ tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Hormann is from Hanover but has ties to Jennings, Scott and Bartholomew counties.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call ISP Sellersburg Post at 1-800-872-6743 or people outside of Indiana can call 812-246-5424.

