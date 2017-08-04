ISP: Missing 28-year-old found safe

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – Indiana State Police announced they found a missing Madison, Indiana woman formerly believed missing and in possible danger.

Brittany Hormann was located safe, via a press release from ISP on Saturday night.

Hormann is from Hanover but has ties to Jennings, Scott and Bartholomew counties.

