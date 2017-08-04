Floyd Central coach fights Hodgkins disease off the field

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) - If you step onto the field at Floyd Central it seems like practice as usual. The Highlanders are preparing for their season opener against Male.



"We're going to try to go out there, give them our best game, and try to beat them," senior Zach Rodgers said.

But this season takes on new meaning because back in April longtime head coach Brian Glesing was diagnosed with Hodgkins Disease.

"You know, when you get that diagnosis, it's, you know, you think why me? First thing that goes through your head, why me? You go through denial. And then, you get over that, and then you go, alright, I'm ready to take this on," Glesing said.

Coach is taking his diagnosis in stride and admits he has his good days and his bad days, but he has a huge support staff looking out for him, including his team.

"I make sure we get water out there to him frequently, and kind of force the issue with the drinking," team trainer Becky Clifton said.

On this day, Glesing is as fiery as ever, but somedays the energy just isn't there.



"On days when he's had chemo, and he's worn down we have a way for him to take breaks," Clifton said.

"The energy, bringing the energy. Having all day in the classroom and then coming here...energy," Glesing said.

Despite having to go to chemotherapy every two weeks, Glesing said he never considered giving up coaching, and in a lot of ways, football has been therapeutic.

"When you have football to look forward to, that energy level goes up. Get that adrenaline flowing. That helps a little bit," he said.

Naturally, the Highlanders want to win for the coach they love and who has been an inspiration at every practice.

"He inspires us all, because we want to do every rep for him, and we just try hard even when he's not here we do everything for him," Rodgers said.

"It's incredible. He pushes me to work hard every single day, and I come out here with the best attitude just because of him," senior Marshall Horner said.

