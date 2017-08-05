LMPD officers save woman from drowning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are credited with helping save a woman from drowning in the Ohio River.



Officers Kevin Pickerrell and Bobby Krugler were alerted to the situation Saturday at Cox Park and jumped into action, by jumping into the river.

“The current was very strong that day, it was a very windy day out, but we weren't thinking about that. All we could think about was getting our gun belts off and getting our bullet proof vests off to be able to get in to be able to help in any way that we could. there was a lot of people standing around, we wanted to get in to make sure we didn't watch someone's life get taken right in front of our own eyes,” Pickerrell said.



With the help of a few Good Samaritans, the officers were able to get the woman out of the river to safety.

