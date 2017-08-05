School officer arrested for child porn after job interview

When this school officer’s polygraph test showed a disturbing sexual history, authorities ended up busting him for child pornography. (Source: KTRK/Harris County/CNN)

HUMBLE, TX (KTRK/CNN) - A Texas school district police officer didn't know his interview for a job at a constable's office would lead to his own arrest.

When his polygraph test showed a disturbing sexual history, authorities ended up busting him for child pornography.

The charging document goes into detail.

Investigators with the Harris County Precinct 4 constable’s office reviewed Jeffrey Warren Clark’s polygraph from July 14.

"Some of the statements that he made alarmed investigators," Constable Mark Herman said.

The document said Clark, 48, not only admitted he had looked at nude females under the age of 17, but confessed to having sex with two 14-year-old girls when he was 18 in Dallas.

When asked when was the last time he saw child porn online, he said about ten times last year, and the last time was in June of this year.

The polygraph results were enough for the constable's office to get a warrant and search his home.

"We ended up recovering hundreds of images of child pornography and illegal photographs of children," Herman said.

In total, Herman said, they recovered thousands of explicit photos.

His office couldn't go into further detail about other allegations in the document.

Clark's neighbors are in disbelief, and said their minds are left to wonder.

"There's children here and there's children there. You don't expect to see that in your neighborhood you just don't," one neighbor said.

Clark is out of jail on bond.

The school district where he works also put him on administrative leave.

Officials there said he only worked nights, and did not usually interact with students.

