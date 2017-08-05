School officer arrested for child porn after job interview

When this school officer’s polygraph test showed a disturbing sexual history, authorities ended up busting him for child pornography.More >>
When this school officer’s polygraph test showed a disturbing sexual history, authorities ended up busting him for child pornography.More >>
Officers said as soon as they arrived, they were told there was a male pinned underneath the vehicle.More >>
Officers said as soon as they arrived, they were told there was a male pinned underneath the vehicle.More >>
Jackson Arneson was diagnosed with a condition that causes his kidneys to slowly stop working.More >>
Jackson Arneson was diagnosed with a condition that causes his kidneys to slowly stop working.More >>
An 8-year-old girl in Florida has died months after drinking boiling water on a dare. She is remembered for her smile and joyful attitude.More >>
An 8-year-old girl in Florida has died months after drinking boiling water on a dare. She is remembered for her smile and joyful attitude.More >>
It has been unseasonably hot and humid in Oakland, so the zoo invited the fire department to come down and help out.More >>
It has been unseasonably hot and humid in Oakland, so the zoo invited the fire department to come down and help out.More >>