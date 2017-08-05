AMBER Alert declared in Indiana; 4 children believed to be in extreme danger

The children are believed to be with their mother, Victoria Whorton. (Source: ISP)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA (WAVE) - The West Lafayette Police Department and the Indiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for four children believed to be in extreme danger.

Anthony Ballard, 8, Azzura Ballard, 7, Akira Ballard, 3, and Ahleiryah Ballard, 1, are belived to be with their mother, Victoria Dominique Whorton, 27.

The Ballard children are described as follows:

Anthony Ballard is 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Azzura Ballard is 4 feet tall, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Akira Ballard is 3 feet tall, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Ahleiryah Ballard is a black female with brown eyes.

Whorton is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle is unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Ballard children or their mother, Victoria Whorton is asked to call police at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.

