The Latest: Schafer takes lead in heptathlon at worlds

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Jamaica's Usain Bolt jokes with mascot Hero the Hedgehog after his men's 100m heat during the World Athletics Championships in London Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Austria's Ivona Dadic, Hungary's Gyorgyi Zsivoczky-Farkas, Puerto Rico's Alysbeth Felix, Netherlands' Nadine Broersen and Hungary's Xenia Krizsan, from left, clear a hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles of the heptathlon during the W...

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from the track world championships (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

Carolin Schafer of Germany ran a fast 200 meters to move ahead of Olympic champion Nafi Thiam in the hepathlon standings after four of seven events at the world championships.

Trailing Thiam for most of the day, Schafer produced a time of 23.58 seconds, .99 seconds faster than Thiam.

Thiam won the shot put and shared first in the high jump before she lost the lead in the 200. Schafer has 4,036 points, an edge of 22 points over the Belgian.

Yorgelis Rodriguez of Cuba was in third position with 3,905 points.

The competition ends with the long jump, javelin and 800 meters on Sunday.

9:48 p.m.

Usain Bolt had his farewell party spoiled when Justin Gatlin beat him in the 100 meters at the world championships.

In a tight finish, Bolt was punished for his slow start and Gatlin held him off at the line in 9.92 seconds. American sprinter Christian Coleman took silver in 9.94 seconds and Bolt took bronze in 9.95.

Because of his doping past, Gatlin was booed in London even after the race.

9:38 p.m.

A naked man ran onto the track at the world championships and nearly reached the finish line before being tackled by security.

The man ran onto the track near the starting line for the 100-meter race. He evaded one member of security but then was tackled from behind by that same man and pushed onto the grass in the infield. He was then escorted away.

9:35 p.m.

Luvo Manyonga of South Africa took gold in the long jump with a leap of 8.48 meters, holding off Jarrion Lawson of the United States by 4 centimeters and going one better than his silver at last year's Olympics.

Ruswahl Samaai, also from South Africa, took bronze at the world championships with a jump of 8.32 meters.

The competition remained tight until the final jump but Lawson only managed to travel 8.44.

Olympic champion Jeffrey Henderson, who beat Manyonga by one centimeter in Rio de Janeiro, failed to qualify for the final.

8:50 p.m.

Time for a little family vacation for Sara Vaughn - mother of three, real estate agent and rising middle-distance runner at 31 years old.

Vaughn didn't make it out of the semifinal round of the 1,500 meters at the world championships on a day which also happened to coincide with her daughter's second birthday.

So now it's off to Paris and then on to Barcelona for a week-and-a-half of sightseeing. She's also hoping to squeeze in a few more races before returning to Boulder, Colorado, for work.

She received quite a bit of exposure for being able to juggle family life along with her business and running careers.

"It's been a little overwhelming," Vaughn said. "It's just me doing what I do and everything changed."

8:45 p.m.

Almaz Ayana is turning massive victories into a tradition.

The Ethiopian produced the biggest one of all in the 10,000 meters at the world championships in London.

After winning the Olympic title in Rio de Janeiro with a runaway world record, she made sure that her margin was even bigger at the worlds - make that three times as big.

Ayana won in 30 minutes, 16.32 seconds, 46.37 seconds ahead of Ethiopian teammate Tirunesh Dibaba. In track terms, that is more than 300 meters in a 10-kilometer race. Agnes Tirop of Kenyua took bronze.

Ayana came into the championships swirled in mystery. She had no official time for the 10,000 this season and had been hampered by injury.

8:25 p.m.

Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania won his first major discus title, holding off favorite Daniel Stahl of Sweden by only 2 centimeters at the world championships.

Gudzius threw 69.21 meters on his second of six attempts, while the Swede finished just short. Mason Finley of the United States took bronze.

Defending champion Piotr Malachowski of Poland finished fifth.

8 p.m.

Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam came out on top in the shot put to extend her lead with three of the seven events completed at the world championships.

After being tied for first in the high jump, the Belgian threw 15.17 meters to extend her lead in the competition with only the 200 meters left on the first day.

Thiam has 3,087 points, 72 more than Carolin Schafer of Germany. Yorgelis Rodriguez of Cuba fell back from second to third with 2,964 points.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain again disappointed with poor throws and fell back to 13th place.

7:55 p.m.

Defending champion Genzebe Dibaba skirted a major upset in the semifinals of the 1,500 meters, finishing sixth in her heat with only five automatic qualifiers at the world championships.

The Ethiopian had to wait until the results of the second semifinal heat came through and qualified when her time was among the top two of the non-automatic qualifiers.

Dibaba was still in the mix with 200 meters to go in her race but instead of producing her devastating final kick, she faded.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and Caster Semenya of South Africa both advanced from the same heat.

7:25 p.m.

Usain Bolt made his last date with a 100-meter final, even though he failed to win his semifinal heat at the world championships.

Bolt was again slow out of the blocks, came back strong and coasted to the line, giving Christian Coleman the win in 9.97 seconds, .01 seconds ahead of the Jamaican.

His rival from the past years, Justin Gatlin, was also through. He finished second in the first semifinal heat behind Akani Simbine of South Africa.

The final is set for later Saturday and will be Bolt's last individual race.

7:10 p.m.

Five more medals were awarded at the world championships for athletes whose results were upgraded because of past doping offenses.

Kara Goucher of the United States was given a silver medal for her run in the 10,000 meters at the 2007 worlds, while Jo Pavey of Britain was upgraded to bronze in the same race.

Also, Irina Lishchynska of Ukraine was given silver for the 1,500 in 2007, Ineta Radevica was given silver for the long jump from the 2011 worlds and Rutger Smith of the Netherlands was given a bronze for the shot put from 2007.

7:05 p.m.

Justin Gatlin of the United States advanced to the final of the 100 meters at the world championships, doing his part to set up another duel for gold with Usain Bolt later in the day.

Gatlin finished second behind Akani Simbine in the first of three semifinal heats to clinch an automatic qualifying spot. Simbene had a time of 10.05 seconds, an edge of .04 seconds over Gatlin.

Bolt is in the last semifinal heat.

12:40 p.m.

All the favorites advanced to the semifinals in the women's 100 meters at the world championships, despite a downpour affecting many of the runners at the Olympic Stadium.

Gina Luckenkemper of Germany, who raced before the rain came had the top time of 10.95 seconds, was the only woman to break the 11-second mark.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica easily won her heat in 11.05, while Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands had more of a struggle finishing second to Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast. Ta Lou had the second-best time of 11.00.

Tori Bowie of the United States got the worst of the rain but still looked very strong as she took her heat in 11.05.

The semifinals and final are set for Sunday.

12:30 p.m.

In the hammer throw, look for Anita Wlodarczyk.

The Olympic champion from Poland needed only one throw to beat the automatic qualifying mark of 71.50 meters, tossing the hammer 74.61.

Teammate Joanna Fiodorov also reached Monday's final with a throw of 71.72. But the Pole with the top mark was Malwina Kopron, who had a toss of 74.97.

11:55 a.m.

There is another great triple jump duel coming up at the world championships.

Olympic champion Caterine Ibarguen and her closest rival, 2012 Olympic champion Olga Rypakova, both qualified for Monday's final on their first attempt.

Ibarguen beat the automatic qualifying mark of 14.20 meters by one centimeter, while Rypakova had a mark of 14.57.

Ibarguen had a winning streak of 34 competitions going when Rypakova broke it last year in Birmingham, England.

The year's top jumper, 21-year-old Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, also advanced with a mark of 14.52.

11:05 a.m.

It was almost vintage Usain Bolt. Slow start, work your way up, and at the end look left and right before coasting first across the line in a jog.

This time it was Wayde van Niekerk winning his opening heat in the 400 meters, his first race of possibly six in as many days at the world championships. The Olympic champion crossed in 45.27 seconds, .26 ahead of Nery Brenes of Costa Rica.

Like Bolt, a rival setting off faster no longer phases him. Van Niekerk just made sure he produced some extra power on the final straight to rein in Brenes.

Van Niekerk is seeking to win gold in both the 400 and 200 meters over the next week. He is tipped by many to become the sport's top star now that Bolt is retiring after the world championships.

10:30 a.m.

Shot put qualifying is usually about doing enough to get into the final. They didn't tell Tomas Walsh.

The New Zealander had a massive throw of 22.14 meters, which the IAAF said was the second biggest ever in the 34-year history of the event. The championship record is 22.23 meters, set by Werner Guenthor in 1987.

Joining Walsh in Sunday's final with a first automatic qualifying mark were Olympic champion Ryan Crouser and two-time world champion David Storl of Germany.

10:20 a.m.

Wayde Van Niekerk, the man seeking to succeed Usain Bolt as the sport's best athlete, sets off for double gold at the world championships in the 400 meters.

The South African is running the first round of the 400 on Day 2 of the worlds, and hopes to cap it with gold in the 200 next Thursday in what would be his sixth race in as many days. In the 400, the defending champion will face tough competition from Isaac Makwala of Botswana and Fred Kerley of the United States.

In other morning events, the women's heptathlon starts with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium the favorite after breaking the 7,000-point mark earlier this season.

