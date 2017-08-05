Indiana Health Commissioner confirmed as U.S. Surgeon General

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Indiana's Health Commissioner has been confirmed as the United State's 20th Surgeon General.

Dr. Jerome Adams was confirmed as the new U.S. Surgeon General on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Adams conveyed his gratitude to President Donald Trump as well as to residents of the state of Indiana.

1/4 To be confirmed as the 20th US Surgeon General is truly an indescribable honor. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 3, 2017

2/4 The wonderful people of Indiana trusted and supported me, and ultimately this appointment is about what we've all accomplished together — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 3, 2017

3/4 I will be forever grateful to @VP Pence and @GovHolcomb for the opportunity to serve this great State, — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 3, 2017

4/4 and I am confident Indiana is well situated to take health to the next level! — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 3, 2017

In his nomination committee statement, Adams said that his top priorities included "the opioid epidemic, and untreated mental illness, which lie at the root of much of the current situation."

Dr. Adams has served as Indiana's Health Commissioner since 2014.

Trump nominated Adams in June. Adams will serve as Surgeon General for four years.

