Indiana Health Commissioner confirmed as U.S. Surgeon General

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Dr. Jerome Adams (Source: IN.gov) Dr. Jerome Adams (Source: IN.gov)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Indiana's Health Commissioner has been confirmed as the United State's 20th Surgeon General. 

Dr. Jerome Adams was confirmed as the new U.S. Surgeon General on Thursday. 

In a series of tweets, Adams conveyed his gratitude to President Donald Trump as well as to residents of the state of Indiana. 

In his nomination committee statement, Adams said that his top priorities included "the opioid epidemic, and untreated mental illness, which lie at the root of much of the current situation."

Dr. Adams has served as Indiana's Health Commissioner since 2014. 

Trump nominated Adams in June. Adams will serve as Surgeon General for four years. 

