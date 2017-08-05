Investigation continues after deputies find bullet fragment lodged in front door

An investigation continues on Saturday after bullet fragments were found in the front door of a home.

According to the press release from Henderson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot striking a residence in the 23000 block of Highway-811. The homeowner reported hearing a loud noise followed by the sound of glass breaking near their front door.

After hearing the noises, the residents found two areas on the front door where a gunshot had hit, the press release states. One bullet fragment, from an unknown caliber bullet, was found by deputies in the door jam of the home's front door.

If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Henderson Crime Stoppers, 270-831-1111, or the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Investigation's Division, 270-826-2713.

