Coming soon: Crackdown on rush hour parking on Baxter Ave, Bardstown Rd

The target areas are Baxter Avenue, between Breckenridge Street and Highland Avenue, and Bardstown Road, between Highland Avenue and Grinstead Drive.More >>
The target areas are Baxter Avenue, between Breckenridge Street and Highland Avenue, and Bardstown Road, between Highland Avenue and Grinstead Drive.More >>
The children are believed to be with their mother.More >>
The children are believed to be with their mother.More >>
Adams will serve as Surgeon General for four years.More >>
Adams will serve as Surgeon General for four years.More >>
Officers Kevin Pickerrell and Bobby Krugler were alerted to the situation Saturday at Cox Park and jumped into action, by jumping into the river.More >>
Officers Kevin Pickerrell and Bobby Krugler were alerted to the situation Saturday at Cox Park and jumped into action, by jumping into the river.More >>
For the house and the 10 acres of property Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin purchased earlier this year, an appeals board placed it's value at $1.39 million.More >>
For the house and the 10 acres of property Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin purchased earlier this year, an appeals board placed it's value at $1.39 million.More >>