FBI: Explosive detonated at Minnesota mosque

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - The FBI was searching for suspects Saturday after an explosive device detonated at a suburban Minneapolis mosque as people were preparing for morning prayers, damaging a room but not causing any injuries, authorities and witnesses said.
The blast happened at around 5 a.m. at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, according to Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts. Windows of the imam's office were shattered, either by the blast or by an object thrown through them, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported .
One worshipper saw a pickup truck speeding away shortly after the explosion, said Mohamed Omar, the center's executive director. He said the mosque, which primarily serves people from the area's large Somali community, occasionally receives threatening calls and emails.
"We came to this country for the same reason everyone else came here: freedom to worship," Yasir Abdalrahman, a worshipper at the mosque, told the newspaper. "And that freedom is under threat. Every other American should be insulted by this."
Asad Zaman, director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, described the attack as a firebombing.
Richard Thornton, special agent in charge of the FBI's Minneapolis Division, said during an afternoon news conference that the investigation will determine whether the incident was a hate crime and who may have been behind it.
Thornton said the explosion was caused by an "improvised explosive device," and that investigators have recovered components of the device to figure out how it was put together. But he didn't take questions during the news conference and declined to provide details about the device, citing the ongoing investigation, which is being led by the FBI.
Saturday's bombing comes amid a rise in reports of anti-Muslim incidents in the U.S., including arson attacks and vandalism at mosques, harassment of women wearing Muslim head coverings and bullying of Muslim schoolchildren. Just recently in Minnesota, an Islamic cemetery in Castle Rock Township reported it had been vandalized with spray painted profanities and swastikas.
The mosque in Bloomington, just south of Minneapolis, serves as a religious center and community organizing platform for Muslim activists and leaders in the area, according to the society. The group is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.
A $10,000 reward also is being offered by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR. The group said its national office is urging Islamic centers and mosques to step up security.
"If a bias motive is proven, this attack would represent another in a long list of hate incidents targeting Islamic institutions nationwide in recent months," said Amir Malik, the local chapter's civil rights director.
Along with a mosque, the building houses a community center that hosts computer classes, a basketball league, religious classes, lectures and other events.
Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community in the U.S., roughly 57,000 people, according to the latest census figures. The immigrants have been coming to Minnesota from their war-torn homeland since the 1990s, drawn by generous social services and the sense of community among the diaspora.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man have surrendered peacefully in California.More >>
A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man have surrendered peacefully in California.More >>
Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, the host of its nightly program "The Specialists" while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers.More >>
Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, the host of its nightly program "The Specialists" while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidencyMore >>
Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunitiesMore >>
Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunitiesMore >>
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory tradeMore >>
Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory tradeMore >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>