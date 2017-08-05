4th annual Bourbon Mixer to benefit Best Buddies Kentucky

The Bourbon mixer will be held at Henry Clay on 3rd Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bourbon, whiskey, and a good cause; all three can be found at this year's Bourbon Mixer.

The third annual event hosted by the Whisky Chicks and the Bourbon Brotherhood brings together those who love spirits and have a giving spirit.

This year's Mixer benefits Best Buddies Kentucky, an organization that creates opportunities for friendship, employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Attendees will get the chance to sample bourbon and cocktails while enjoying music and food. There's also a chance to bid during a silent auction on various items including one-of-a-kind bourbon and rare bottles of whiskey.

The Bourbon Mixer will be held August 19 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Henry Clay on South 3rd Street.

