JCPS to allow students to view eclipse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS has released their initial plans for Kentucky's Darkest Day

Students and staff will be allowed to go outside during the eclipse, but only if they have proper eye wear and are following safety protocols, JCPS's Daniel Kemp said. If a student is missing school to view the eclipse, parents need to fill out an educational enhancement opportunity form with the school by August 16 in order for that absence to be considered as excused.

The district is deliberating whether afternoon dismissal will be delayed.

Each school will communicate their plans to families once they have been finalized.

Most middle and high schools dismiss at 2:20. In Louisville, on August 21, the eclipse will peak at 2:27 p.m.

