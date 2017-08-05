The Latest: Minnesota mosque blast was in imam's office

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - The Latest on a reported explosion at a Minnesota mosque (all times local):
11:05 a.m.
An official from a suburban Minneapolis mosque where an early morning explosion occurred says the blast happened in the imam's office during the first prayer of the day.
The Star Tribune reports that Mohamed Omar, executive director of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, says the center occasionally receives threatening calls and emails.
Bloomington police Chief Jeff Potts said Saturday that investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blast.
Authorities say the explosion damaged one room but it didn't hurt anyone.
Asad Zaman, director of the Muslim-American Association of Minnesota, says the organization is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
___
10:25 a.m.
Authorities say an explosion at a mosque near Minneapolis damaged one room and caused smoke but it didn't hurt anyone.
Bloomington police Chief Jeff Potts said Saturday that investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blast at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center.
The mosque didn't immediately reply to a phone message seeking comment.
The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved in the investigation.
___
9:53 a.m.
Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at mosque in a Minneapolis suburb.
WCCO-TV reports that police say no one was injured in the Saturday blast at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.
Bloomington police tweeted that the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.
