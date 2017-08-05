The Latest: Beshear releases tax returns

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on Kentucky's Fancy Farm political picnic (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has released his individual tax incomes and has called on Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to do the same.

A spokesman for Beshear handed out copies of tax returns during his speech at the Fancy Farm picnic. The document shows Beshear earned $110,829 last year. He paid $16,049 in federal taxes and $5,618 in state taxes. His combined refund was more than $9,500.

Beshear said he is the first attorney general in Kentucky to publicly release his tax returns at a time when he is not seeking election. Beshear was elected in 2015 and is a potential candidate for governor in 2019.

Bevin has refused to release his tax returns. Democrats made it a major issue during the 2015 governor's race.

Noon

The Republican failure to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law is dominating the annual Fancy Farm picnic in Kentucky.

Kentucky is one of 31 states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act that brought coverage to more than 400,000 people.

Democrats say the threat of losing that coverage has energized voters in the state and will give them momentum in upcoming elections. Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth said Republican President Donald Trump did not deliver on his promises.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has chosen not to dwell on situations where "we come up a little bit short." He said Republicans are not finished yet. He said he consoled himself about the failed Senate vote by focusing on the fact that Hillary Clinton is not president.

4 a.m.

Some Kentucky politicians are preparing to face a rowdy crowd of hecklers at the annual Fancy Farm picnic.

The annual fundraiser for St. Jerome's Parish includes the traditional "political speaking" beneath the shaded pavilion in Fancy Farm, a small farming hamlet in western Kentucky. For more than 100 years, politicians from both parties have shared the stage and traded zingers while trying to keep their cool in the face of a raucous crowd.

With no statewide elections on the ballot this year, the drama will likely be supplied by the state's troubled finances and the failure of the Republican health care proposals in the U.S. Senate.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul are skipping the event this year.

