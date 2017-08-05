Kim builds a 6-shot lead in Women's British Open

(Kenny Smith/PA via AP). USA's Stacey Lewis plays her approach shot into the 15th hole, during day three of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links, St Andrews, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2017.

(Kenny Smith/PA via AP). South Korea's In-Kyung Kim plays her approach shot into the 4th hole during day three of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links, St Andrews, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2017.

(Kenny Smith/PA via AP). England's Georgia Hall plays from the back of the 9th after getting a free drop, during day three of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links, St Andrews, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2017.

(Kenny Smith/PA via AP). South Korea's In-Kyung Kim lines up her putt on the 4th hole, during day three of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links, St Andrews, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2017.

(Kenny Smith/PA via AP). Korea's In-Kyung Kim plays her approach to the 17th hole during day three of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links, St Andrews, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2017.

By JOHN HUGGANAssociated Press

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - I.K. Kim answered the challenge with a 6-under 66 in the Women's British Open to build a six-shot lead as she goes after her first major championship.

Kim faced a battle before she even teed off Saturday at Kingsbarns Links. Inbee Park tied a course record with a 64 to get within one shot. Stacy Lewis shot a 65 and was only two shots behind.

Kim was equally impressive. The 29-year-old South Korean played bogey-free and was at 17-under 199. She was six shots clear of Georgia Hall of England and Moriya Jutanugarn. Lexi Thompson shot 74 and was 10 shots behind.

Kim's best shot at a major was the Kraft Nabisco five years ago when she missed a 1-foot putt, and then lost in a playoff.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.