The Bread Winners vs The Tax Boys is a Hit at UofL Media Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) As the construction continues at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, the University of Louisville football team did manage to have its annual media day on Saturday, and one thing we discovered, there's a sibling rivalry between the offense and the defensive secondary.

The whole thing started when wide receiver, Jaylen Smith was asked about defensive backs new nickname, "The Tax Boys". "They call themselves the Tax Boys. They came up with the Tax Boys, we came up with the Bread Winners," said Smith. Junior defensive back, Jaire Alexander apparently had never heard of the nickname the wide receivers had given themselves. He seemed moderately impressed. "Oooh, ok. Tax Boys, Bread Winners, It's alright. It's a good battle in practice I guess," laughed Alexander.

Let's just say it escalated from there. "We go win the money. That's us. They taxing the money, but we winning it. So, we do our best to make sure we stay tax free," said Smith. When asked by reporters which unit gets the best of the other, the only somewhat biased Heisman trophy winning quarterback, Lamar Jackson weighed in. "Offense. I ain't going with defense. No, no way. I can't go against my Bread Winners," said Jackson.

Always the guy to put things in a perspective that only he usually understands, Alexander responded, "You know, we bring the ham and cheese. I guess they bring the bread. You can't have a ham and cheese sandwich without the ham and cheese".

Despite their friendly bickering, head coach, Bobby Petrino feels like his team can have a successful season. "Yeah, I'm excited with what I see. Obviously, we've got to continue to improve. It's gonna get harder. We'll challenge their attitudes, especially when they're tired and sore. You know, we're going to go out there and work hard. So, we've got to make sure that we have the right leadership, and then we've got a chance to be a good football team," said Petrino.

The Bread Winners and the Tax Boys will actually join forces for the first time this season on September 2nd against Purdue up in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

