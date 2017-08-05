Fox News host Eric Bolling suspended amid investigation

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Fox News said Saturday that it has suspended Eric Bolling, the co-host of its late-afternoon news program "The Specialists," while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers.
A network spokesperson confirmed Bolling's suspension and investigation in an email.
News of the suspension came one day after a Huff Post report relying on anonymous sources stated Bolling had sent a lewd photo to at least three female colleagues at Fox New and Fox Business.
"The anonymous, uncorroborated claims are untrue and terribly unfair," Bolling's attorney Michael J. Bowe wrote in an email. "We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded and Eric can return to work as quickly as possible."
Bolling is the best-known personality on "The Specialists," a program that airs weekdays at 5 p.m. EDT. The show replaced the network's series "The Five" in April. He also hosts the weekend show "Cashin' In."
He joined Fox News in 2008 after working as a commodities trader, according to his bio on the network's website.
Bolling has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. In a March op-ed, he accused House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, and establishment Republicans of betraying the president with their version of a plan to overhaul the nation's health system.
The suspension is the latest in a string of sexual harassment complaints against personalities who appear on Fox News and its business network. In July, Fox Business Network host Charles Payne was suspended after the Los Angeles Times reported using anonymous sources that he harassed a female political analyst.
Payne remains suspension while an investigation into the allegations continues.
Other harassment allegations have been leveled against Fox News' former star, Bill O'Reilly, who was fired in April after several women reported being harassed by the host.
The network's founding leader Roger Ailes resigned in July 2016 because of harassment allegations. He died in May after a fall at his home.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
