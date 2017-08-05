Police: Mom sold drugs, gun in front of her children - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Mom sold drugs, gun in front of her children

Maria Smith (Cincinnati Police Department)
EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

An East Price Hill mother was arrested after police said she was caught selling drugs in front of her kids.

Cincinnati Police said Maria Smith of Quebec Road was arrested after they said she sold heroin and a gun to an undercover agent.

Police said this was all done right in front of her three children.

Smith is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on multiple charges.

