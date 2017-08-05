Local actor diagnosed with rare skin reaction

Sisk was sent to the hospital on July 24th. In 11 days he was supposed to be playing the lead role in a play put on by local non-profit, Acting Against Cancer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A potentially life threatening skin reaction sent a young actor to UofL's burn unit in July, and threatened his chance to shine at center stage. It's a reaction that only affects a few hundred in the United State every year.

Remy Sisk, shared gruesome pictures that look like they came off a set of a movie.

"It is something that has a mortality rate so knowing someone can die from it just freaked me out," Sisk said.

Doctors diagnosed 26 year-old Sisk with Stevens Johnson Syndrome, also known as SJS. It is an unpredictable skin reaction that starts off as an itchy rash, and turns to blisters and peeling skin.

"It progressed like wild fire,” Sisk said. “Over four days it had totally engulfed my whole body.”

Sisk was sent to the hospital on July 24th. In 11 days he was supposed to be playing the lead role in a play put on by local non-profit, Acting Against Cancer.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police respond to deadly shooting at Outer Loop Walmart

+ Crews battle house fire in Shively

+ AMBER Alert for 4 Indiana children canceled

"I had to have a very real confrontation with reality this could stop me from doing Wedding Singer," Sisk said.

Sisk rehearsed for several weeks as the lead role in the musical. While recovering in the hospital he wondered his fate.

“It was so painful to get a jacket on, because standing up was hard and putting a button down on with my skin being so sensitive was painful,” Sisk said.

On opening night, August 4th, Sisk completed several costume changes. He played the role he spent months preparing for.

“The dermatologist told my mom it was a miraculous recovery because of how fast it was,” Sisk said.

After being diagnosed with SJS, Remy looked like he had a bad sun burn.

“The doctors say they have never seen it twice in one person so cross the off my list,” Sisk said.

Sisk has a good sense of humor about his reaction but acknowledges how lucky he was to recover in six days.

WATCH: Andreina Centlivre's report here

"I feel like yes I won, I am doing the show I do not have SJS anymore," Sisk said.

Acting against Caner is a non-profit theatre company that raises money and awareness for pediatric cancer. The Wedding Singer is being performed at the Henry Clay Theater from August 4th – 13th. For more information visit Acting Against

Cancer’s website .To purchase tickets click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.