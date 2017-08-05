Police respond to deadly shooting at Outer Loop Walmart

Police are responding to a deadly shooting at the Walmart in the 4800 block of the Outer Loop.More >>
Police are responding to a deadly shooting at the Walmart in the 4800 block of the Outer Loop.More >>
Firefighters are responding to a working house fire in Shively.More >>
Firefighters are responding to a working house fire in Shively.More >>
The children were believed to be with their mother.More >>
The children were believed to be with their mother.More >>
In Louisville, on August 21, the eclipse will peak at 2:27 p.m.More >>
In Louisville, on August 21, the eclipse will peak at 2:27 p.m.More >>
The Bourbon Mixer will be held August 19.More >>
The Bourbon Mixer will be held August 19.More >>