Ribbons hung in memory of teen killed by falling tree while sitting on hammock

Friends, family, and an entire community are coming together to remember a teenager killed in an accident less than a week ago.

The ribbons come in every color of the rainbow. Each ones is a memory and a prayer. More show up every day, and all of them are to remember 15-year-old Michelle Chalk, who died last after a tree fell on top of her as she lounged in a hammock.

Now, a grassroots group of Ft. Thomas residents have tied bows across the city in her honor, on everything from trees to stop signs.

"We saw a beautiful huge ribbon this morning up at the armory when we walked. So yeah, the community has totally come together as a whole," said Kim Fitch, who noticed the ribbons around Johnson Elementary on Saturday afternoon.

"I think Ft. Thomas is a fabulous community. Ft. Thomas always comes together, they unite in a great way for each other, and they always have each others back," she said.

Many in town aren't surprised, and say in Ft. Thomas, people care about each other.

"Ft. Thomas has always been a community where people get along really well, we have good relationships with neighbors and everything. It's a real tragedy what happened to her," said Thomas Berger.

People who knew Michelle said she spent much of her young life helping others. Now, they want to show that her memory will live on forever.

"It doesn't bring her back, but it does show the family that people care," said Berger.

Organizers have been sharing their efforts on social media under the hashtag #livefreelikeMichelle.

Visitation for Chalk will be held from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Monday, Aug. 7, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. The burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Chicks & Chucks P.O. Box 76166 Highland Heights, KY 41076 or N. KY Hates Heroin P.O. Box 75273 Ft. Thomas, KY 41075.

