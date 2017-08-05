Family of Covington shooting victim needs help with funeral costs

The family of 24-year-old shooting victim LaZuri Collins is hoping the community can come together to help the pay for the cost of burring their loved one.

James Rice, a cousin to the slain mother of three, set up a Facebook page to help get funds raised. He also set up a gofundme account.

Rice said the family is still a ways off from paying for her funeral, which is scheduled for Aug. 12.

“Like we are all having a really rough time and it’s so unexpected,” Rice said.

Collins was killed last Saturday around 1 a.m. at the corner of Wheeler and 13th Street in Covington.

She was shot in a car along with her father, who survived.

“Why did you do it? Why did you do that to her?,” Rice said he would ask the person who shot and killed her.

He said he does not believe she was the intended target.

“She doesn't get in trouble so there is no way she could have done anything to deserve that,” he said.

Just a few days after her death, there was another shooting in Covington.

Antonio Bandy, 25, was shot and killed and his father 40-year old Marcus Broadus was also shot.

[2nd fatal shooting in 4 days at same Covington intersection]

Police have not said if the two shootings, on the same street, within days of each other are related.

If you have any information about these crimes, contact the Covington Police Department.

