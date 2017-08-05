GM recalling 700K Chevy and GM trucks

Vehicles affected in the recall are the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, seen here, and 2014 GMC Sierra trucks. (Source: GM handout)

(CNN) - General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue. Vehicles that are potentially affected are 2014 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra trucks.

The problem is in the software that controls electric power steering assistance. It has a glitch that can cause vehicles to spontaneously lose power steering for about one second. When it is suddenly returned, drivers can lose control of the steering wheel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says this is particularly dangerous when performing low-speed turns.

Owners can bring their vehicles to a dealer for a free software update that fixes the problem.

