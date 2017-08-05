Police respond to deadly shooting in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a deadly shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

The call came in around 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, of a shooting in the 2000 block of Terril Lane.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Once on scene, crews found one person dead.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.