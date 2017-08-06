Gun Runner sizzles in taking Whitney

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Gun Runner easily won the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga as the 3-5 favorite, giving Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen his first victory in the $1.2 million race.



Ridden by Florent Geroux, Gun Runner ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.71 and paid $3.20, $2.30 and $2.10 on Saturday.



By virtue of his earlier victory in the Stephen Foster Handicap, Gun Runner had already earned an automatic berth in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic in November at Del Mar.



Keen Ice returned $3.20 and $2.50 at 7-2 odds, while 12-1 shot Breaking Lucky paid $3.50 to show.



War Story was fourth.



Asmussen had lost his previous two tries in the Whitney.



Gun Runner finished the race with a horse shoe caught in his tail, although it didn't belong to him.

