Heptathlon, marathon dominate early going at worlds

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Jamaica's Usain Bolt kisses the track after placing third in the men's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Germany's Carolin Schaefer celebrates after an attempt in the high jump of the heptathlon during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.

(AP Photo/Leonore Schick). Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam looks on between attempts in the high jump of the heptathlon during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.

By RAF CASERTAP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) - The heptathlon enters its final day with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam and Carolin Schaefer in the chase for gold at the world championships.

Other finals on Sunday are the two marathon races, the women's 100 meters and pole vault, and the men's shot put.

After the Americans went 1-2 in the men's 100 meters with Justin Gatlin taking gold and reducing Usain Bolt to bronze, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will be seeking to get one back for Jamaica. Tori Bowie leads the U.S. challenge.

The U.S. team could well win more medals with Ryan Crouser favored to add the world title to his Olympic shot put gold.

___

