The Latest: Kenyan runner Kirui wins men's marathon

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Jamaica's Usain Bolt kisses the track after placing third in the men's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Germany's Carolin Schaefer makes an attempt in the long jump of the heptathlon during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam makes an attempt in the long jump of the heptathlon during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from the world championships (all times local):

___

1:05 p.m.

Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya won the men's marathon at the world championships with a come-from-behind run finishing on Tower Bridge.

The 24-year-old Kirui became the fifth Kenyan man to win the marathon title at the worlds.

Kirui cruised through the last portion of the race with little worry as he made his way across the finish line. He won in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 27 seconds, and was 1:22 ahead of Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia. Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania finished third.

___

12:10 p.m.

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia took the lead in the men's marathon near the halfway point of the race at the world championships.

Tola earned a bronze in the 10,000 meters at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He won a marathon in Dubai this season and a half-marathon in Prague.

___

11:20 a.m.

Evan Jager of the United States was the top qualifier for the steeplechase final.

Jager is trying to break the 30-year stranglehold of Kenyan and Kenyan-born runners on the event.

Jager was in control all through and finished in 8 minutes, 20.36 seconds. The top Kenyan in Jager's heat was fourth and Ezekiel Kemboi, a four-time world champion and two-time Olympic champion, qualified only as one of the fastest finishers outside the three automatic qualifying spots.

The last runner who was born outside Kenya to win was Francesco Panetta of Italy at the 1987 world championships in Rome.

___

11:05 a.m.

Olympic champion Nafi Thiam regained the lead in the heptathlon with only two events left at the world championships when she won the long jump with a leap of 6.57 meters.

With overnight leader Carolin Schaefer jumping only 6.20, the lead switched again between the two. Thiam now has 5,044 points, 96 more than the German.

After a bad start to the competition, Katarina Johnson-Thompson brought herself back into medal contention with a jump of 6.57. That put her into third place with 4,865 points.

The javelin and the 800 meters are the final two events.

___

10:35 a.m.

The heptathlon enters its final day with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam and Carolin Schaefer in the chase for gold at the world championships.

Other finals on Sunday are the two marathon races, the women's 100 meters and pole vault, and the men's shot put.

After the Americans went 1-2 in the men's 100 meters with Justin Gatlin taking gold and reducing Usain Bolt to bronze, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will be seeking to get one back for Jamaica. Tori Bowie leads the U.S. challenge.

The U.S. team could well win more medals with Ryan Crouser favored to add the world title to his Olympic shot put gold.

___

