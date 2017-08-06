15-year-old shot in legs near club in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating an early morning shooting near Club Krush.

LMPD confirmed that they were called to the location around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Norton Children's Hospital notified police that a 15-year-old male had entered the emergency room with gunshot wounds, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a press release.

The teen in stable condition.

LMPD's investigation revealed that the teen left the club and was spotted by a suspect at Aletha Drive near Poplar Level Road. Mitchell said the suspect fired several shots, striking the teen in both legs.

Tony Washington, the manager of Krush, told WAVE 3 News the teenage victim was never inside the club. Washington said he and a uniformed police officer were standing outside the club when they heard gunshots, then the victim came around the corner and collapsed in front of the club.

So far no one has been arrested in this case. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

