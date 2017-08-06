Kyle Busch wins pole for Cup race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) - Kyle Busch has won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International.

Busch, who won the Xfinity race on Saturday at The Glen, turned a fast lap of 126.925 miles per hour in the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing to easily best Kyle Larson's No. 42 Chevrolet (126.249).

"That was pretty good," Busch said. "We'll see how it goes if we can keep it up front."

Martin Truex Jr. will start third, Chase Elliott fourth and Daniel Suarez fifth.

Rounding out the top 12 are rookie Erik Jones, AJ Allmendinger, Brad Keselowski, Jamie McMurray, Jimmie Johnson, defending race winner Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer.

Joey Logano qualified 13th and Matt Kenseth - who holds the final berth for the playoffs, 17 points ahead of Bowyer - was 15th.

Hamlin had brake issues during qualifying and his crew had to make repairs. That will drop Hamlin to the rear of the field for the start of the 90-lap race around the 2.45-mile natural terrain course.

