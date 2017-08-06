WAVE 3 News brings home multiple Emmy wins

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is proud to announce several of our team members brought home Ohio Valley Emmy wins.

We're extending congratulations to photographer Steven Richard for his editing composite, and his work with fellow Emmy winner William Joy, on their story Level Zero.

John Boel and Brian Winner also brought home Emmys for their work on the Last Shot story.

Congratulations to all nominees and winners for this year's Ohio Valley Emmys.

