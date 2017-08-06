Missing foot stone of WWII Veteran returned to family

The procession reuniting Corporal Baker and his footstone didn't travel to Ohio. Another part of the investigation revealed Baker is buried at Louisville Memorial Gardens, along with his wife. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -For decades, a family did not know where their father’s military footstone had gone. After moving multiple times and having the father’s remains moved, the heavy memorial was lost.

On Sunday, a heavy military foot stone was packed away on a truck. It’s the result of a relentless effort to place the memorial where it belongs.

"I thought, if this guy's grave is unmarked, we are doing a disservice to him,” Adam Bibelhauser said.

Bibelhauser comes from a military family. He spent months looking for relatives of World War II Veteran Corporal Fred Baker.

"It was like four o'clock in the morning and I was working really late tracking from one document to another," Bibelhauser said.

Members of the American Legion first found the footstone at a home in Fairdale. They reached out to Bibelhauser, who works for UPS, believing Corporal Baker was buried in Ohio. UPS was going to deliver the memorial across state lines.

"This wasn't just one person," Fred Wayne Baker said. "Everybody did a part of this and it is outstanding."

The reunion planned by strangers touched Corporal Baker's son Fred. The Corporal passed away in the late 60's, when Fred was in his early teens.

"He didn't really talk about the war or what he did," Baker said. "So, I know more from Adam than I ever did find out from Dad."

Corporal Baker was in the Army and earned a Combat Infantryman Badge and three battle stars.

"Yeah, my dad, he was my hero," Baker said.

The procession reuniting Corporal Baker and his footstone didn't travel to Ohio. Another part of the investigation revealed Baker is buried at Louisville Memorial Gardens, along with his wife.

"To get that stone back near to dad is something I think mom would have wanted," Fred said.

