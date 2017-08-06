12U All Stars are headed to the Softball World Series

The Floyds Knobs All Stars are making history this week heading to the 12 and under Softball World Series.

"We got them together 12 months ago and we set a goal to make it to Portland, Oregon. These girls absolutely understand when you set that goal there is a lot of hard work that goes in to making it and achieving that goal. We worked on it for 12 months, two three days a week and to be able to achieve that goal is surreal," said head coach Travis Unruh.

Caroline Unruh said, "It's really special because there is only one year that you get to do this and it's whenever you're 12."

Emory Waterbury said, "It's a lot of fun, it's like better than my birthday."

"It's so exciting, it's like better than Christmas," said Brooklyn Nolot.

These all stars are looking to extend this hard earned gift when they take on Latin America Wednesday night in pool play. Now plenty of fans will be making the trip to the pacific north west, but whether they can make it or not, the entire community is wishing the girls good luck.

"You get a lot of community support and a lot of people would tell me that you'd be surprised if you actually make it to Portland the amount of support that you get is amazing and they were absolutely right," said Travis Unruh.

Avery Adams said, "Friends and family are so proud of me and we're just going to keep going and hopefully bring it home."

These girls head to Portland, Oregon Monday morning for a chance to bring back their first world series in program history.