Lamar Jackson sports new look

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The biggest talking points around University of Louisville quarterback, Lamar Jackson coming into the season are can he become just the second person to ever win two Heisman trophies, and the fact that he physically looks different.

He has added weight, had his braces removed, and cut off his hair.

"I told everyone when I get my braces off I'm cutting my hair... so, I did that," Jackson said.

He says the goal was to show that he's growing up.

" Mature, I'm 20. I'm not 19. I'm in my 20's," Jackson said.

Head Coach Bobby Petrino says he doesn't always recognize his quarterback when he comes into the facility.

"His hair is shorter, so that's different, and he looks good. I always have to take a double look when he comes in. Oh, that's Lamar. Hey, how you doing?" Petrino said.

