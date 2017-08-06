Tropical Storm Franklin nearing landfall in Mexico

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

(RNN) - After forming late Sunday, Tropical Storm Franklin is close to making landfall on the Yucantan Peninsula.

Franklin is located 75 miles east-northeast of Chetumal, Mexico. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Puerto de Veracruz northward to Rio Panuco and tropical storm warnings are in effect for Campeche to Sabancuy and Belize City northward to the Belize/Mexico border.

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to keep moving in the same direction for the next 48 hours, with forecasters predicting it will move across the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night and Tuesday.

It is expected to strengthen before reaching the Yucatan Peninsula’s eastern coast and could be near hurricane strength by the time it hits land Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Once it passes through the Yucatan Peninsula, it will pass through the Bay of Campeche and make landfall again on the mainland of Mexico by Thursday.

Land hazards with #Franklin include TS force winds & rainfall amounts of up to 12" in Belize/Yucatan, causing life-threatening flash floods pic.twitter.com/mJie6G3zAg — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 7, 2017

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

Heavy rainfall from the storm may cause life-threatening flash flooding across the Yucatan Peninsula and Belize.

