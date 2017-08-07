Newburg club separates itself from shooting

Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.” However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment. |More >>
A man is dead, after allegedly being shot by another who was let out of jail just days before on home incarceration, or HIP.More >>
A man is dead, after allegedly being shot by another who was let out of jail just days before on home incarceration, or HIP.More >>
Detours have been set up around the construction.More >>
Detours have been set up around the construction.More >>
An LMPD officer is reportedly involved in a wreck in Portland.More >>
An LMPD officer is reportedly involved in a wreck in Portland.More >>
The teen in stable condition.More >>
The teen in stable condition.More >>