Newburg club separates itself from shooting

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Club Krush for a report of a male shot. Authorities initially reported that the teen was in the club prior to the shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Club Krush helped entertain children in the community Sunday during a back to school event entitled, “Loving Others Through Giving.”

However, a sign outside the club clearly states after 10 p.m., no one under age is allowed inside the establishment.

That warning included a 15-year-old boy shot in both legs near the club earlier Sunday morning.

“It's unfortunate,” Tony Washington, Club Krush’s manager, said. “You know things happen, but you know we hate for it to happen around a club because they associate it with the club.”

>>PREVIOUS STORY: 15-year-old shot in legs near club in Newburg

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Club Krush for a report of a male shot. Authorities initially reported that the teen was in the club prior to the shooting.

“We heard some gun shots around the other end of the building,” Washington said. “Me and the uniformed officer that we have working our club at night ran around to this side. When we didn't see anything happening we came back around front.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD officer involved in wreck in Portland

+ Missing footstone of WWII Veteran returned to family

Once Washington and the officer returned to the front of the club, a 15-year-old came around the opposite corner of the building and collapsed on the ground.

He was shot by a suspect he had a previous altercation with. The officer called police.

“He got help faster than if we had regular security here,” Washington said.

The teen's friends took him to Norton Children's Hospital. The club is thankful they're never lax when it comes to security.

“We always have a uniform policeman out front,” Washington said. “At least one sometimes three depending on the promoter and the type of party we anticipate.”

LMPD's major crimes unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should call their anonymous tip line, 502-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.