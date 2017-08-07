Murder suspect had been recently released on HIP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is dead, after allegedly being shot by another who was let out of jail just days before on home incarceration, or HIP.

The shooting happened late Saturday night on Terril Lane in Bashford Manor.

According to police, Justin Curry called 911 Saturday night and told them he'd shot a man and that he was on home incarceration.

"When officers arrived they located a black male inside of the apartment that'd been shot," LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Curry waited for police outside of the apartment. It was the same place he was supposed to stay confined to according to the terms of his HIP.

Curry was granted HIP by a judge on August 1, five days before he'd be accused of murder, according to the police report.

Also listed on the report, two case numbers of prior felony convictions.

WAVE 3 News found they were for receiving stolen property- a firearm in 2012- and for trafficking in a controlled substance and wanton endangerment in 2015. He had another misdemeanor conviction in 2017 for assault, domestic violence.

His most recent charges were for a probation violation, possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence and a booster seat violation.

This case comes just days after controversy erupted when judge Sean Delahanty let Deandre Williams, a murder suspect, out on HIP hours after the shooting.

That police report indicated Williams admitted to intentionally shooting his victim during a mirandized statement.

Judge Delahanty said police should have written more about the crime on the report and that the statement wasn't enough to keep Williams in jail.

As for Curry, he is charged with murder and for the possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

He is expected to be arraigned on these most recent charges Monday morning.

