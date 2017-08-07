Sports Minute: Kentucky/Tennessee SportsMinute

By by Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says free agent quarterback Jay Cutler has agreed to terms on a contract with the Miami Dolphins. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Dolphins haven't announced the deal. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was offensive coordinator for the Bears when the former Vanderbilt star had a career-best quarterback rating with Chicago in 2015.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have added running back Brandon Radcliff and have waived injured linebacker Victor Ochi. Radcliff, an undrafted free agent from Louisville, had been waived by the Indianapolis Colts in June.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -The Titans finished last season with 12 interceptions, up one from the year before, and committed 18 turnovers, the same number as it forced. This year, coach Mike Mularkey wastes no words about what he wants from his defense: Turnovers. Turnovers. And more turnovers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -Volunteers coach Butch Jones overhauled his coaching staff after Tennessee followed up a 5-0 start last year by splitting their final eight games. Jones now works for a new athletic director, John Currie, has expressed his support for the coach entering his fifth season. Jones also must select a new quarterback now that Joshua Dobbs has departed. Dobbs was one of six Tennessee players selected in the first four rounds of the most recent draft, forcing the Vols to search for new star power.

