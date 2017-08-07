Driver stands trial Monday in crash that killed twin toddlers, grandfather

A driver is expected to stand trial Monday on charges related to a crash that killed a grandfather and twin toddlers.

Authorities say Jessica Hood, 24, of Erlanger was texting on her cell phone when her vehicle veered off Weaver Road at Tamarack Circle in Florence on March 15, 2015 and fatally struck Charles Napier, 52, and his 13-month-old grandchildren, Samantha May and Sean.

At the time, the family was walking south in the northbound shoulder, authorities have said.

Napier and the twins were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another adult, Susan Elam, and a third grandchild, Ethan May, were hit and suffered minor injuries.

Napier and Elam each pulled a wagon carrying one of the twins as the family headed home from eating lunch at a nearby restaurant, authorities have said.

Hood's attorney has said she was not texting and cooperated with the investigation.

But she was indicted on three counts of manslaughter and two counts of assault.

She faces at least 12 years in prison if convicted.

