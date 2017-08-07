New Albany boy to be featured in Times Square video

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A New Albany boy will be featured in New York City.

Skyler Bascur’s photo was chosen out of more than 2,000 entries worldwide to be featured in Times Square on Sept. 16 as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual video.

The video will be followed by the 23rd annual Flagship Buddy Walk. For more information about the walk, click here.

