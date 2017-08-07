Golden Alert issued for Louisville woman

Althea Sinnott was last seen in the 13000 block of Ashlawn Drive at noon on Sunday. (Source: MetroSafe)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old Louisville woman.

Althea Sinnott was last seen in the 13000 block of Ashlawn Drive at noon on Sunday.

Sinnott is described as being 5’7’’ tall and weighing 200 pounds.



DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, orange shirt, black pants with an orange stripe and flip flops.



Authorities believe Sinnott may be in the New Albany area.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.