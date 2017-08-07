Lost high school ring 'keeps coming back' to Florida woman

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman says her high school ring "keeps coming back to me."
Shannon Rose Forester, who lives near Pensacola, lost the class ring while stationed at the Navy Reserve Center in Hancock, Wisconsin, after graduating from Pace High School in 1979.
Somehow, the ring made its way to a kitchen drawer in a house some 30 miles away, in Custer. That's where Nicki Hintz found the sapphire and gold ring with a safety pin attached while cleaning her father's home after his death last month.
Her aunts told her they thought her father found the ring after moving into the house several years ago.
"I think he just put it in a drawer and kept it because he didn't know whose it was," Hintz told the Pensacola New Journal .
Her Facebook post had over 800 comments and shares. It made it to the Pace High School alumnae site, where it caught the attention of Forester's sister.
For Hintz, finding the ring's owner has brought some happiness in a time of sorrow while cleaning out her dad's belongings.
"I think he would be happy that I found the owner," she said.
Hintz put the ring in the mail last week.
"I thought it was lost for good," Forrester said.
It's not the first time she lost the ring.
Shortly after graduating high school, Forester said she was in a car wreck and the ring was lost. Her father, who was a sheriff's deputy, eventually found the ring, which is inscribed with her initials, at a pawn shop.
"I don't go on Facebook, but somehow in a very circuitous route the ring has made its way back to me," Forester said.
