Osweiler to start Browns exhibition opener against Saints

(Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP). Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler is sacked by cornerback Joe Haden, left, during the first half of the NFL football team's Orange and Browns Scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP). Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer, left, talks to head coach Hue Jackson during the second half of the team's NFL football Orange and Browns Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium.

(Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP). Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler hands the ball off to running back Matt Dayes during the second half of the NFL football team's Orange and Browns Scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP). Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler throws during the first half the NFL football team's Orange and Browns Scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERSAP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Quarterback Brock Osweiler will start Cleveland's exhibition opener on Thursday against New Orleans.

Browns coach Hue Jackson announced the selection of Osweiler over Cody Kessler and rookie DeShone Kizer on Monday. Osweiler, who has not worked with Cleveland's starting offense in training camp, started 14 games last season for Houston before he was traded to the Browns in March.

Jackson said Kessler will play after Osweiler, followed by Kizer, the second-round pick from Notre Dame who has closed the gap on his competitors during camp. Kevin Hogan will also play.

Jackson said last week that the starter for the Sept. 10 season opener against Pittsburgh won't necessarily be the same as the QB who starts the first preseason game.

Osweiler will get the first chance to impress Jackson, who called the play by his four quarterbacks "spotty" during a scrimmage on Friday.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.