Police: Woman lit husband's shirt on fire inside closet

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman who investigators said lit her husband's shirt on fire inside of a closet has been charged with arson.

Arson investigators were called a home in the 8700 block of Filson Fields Court on Aug. 3.

Police said the woman, Maria Gutierrez, set fire to the shirt after she and her husband got into an argument about her going out and drinking.

The man called 911 and was able to go outside with their children.

The fire department put out the flames but Gutierrez was gone when fire crews arrived.

Gutierrez was located and booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Aug. 4.

