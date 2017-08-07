Search and rescue bloodhound shot in Indiana - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Search and rescue bloodhound shot in Indiana

By Andreina Centlivre, Reporter
The Mantilla’s said they filed a police report and are looking for more information. (Source: Michelle Allen-Mantilla) The Mantilla’s said they filed a police report and are looking for more information. (Source: Michelle Allen-Mantilla)
GEORGETOWN, IN (WAVE) - On Sunday morning, a family in Georgetown, Indiana found one of their bloodhounds shot.

The family owns River City Bloodhounds and train bloodhounds to preform search and rescues.

Michelle Allen-Mantilla, said she and her husband, Andy Mantilla, took the injured rescue bloodhound Maize to Shively Animal Hospital. The clinic is treating Maize and said the dog was hit by either a high powered pellet gun or a .22 caliber.

The Mantilla’s said they filed a police report and are looking for more information.

On Monday morning Allen-Mantilla said she cannot believe someone could be so cruel to a dog that spends its life helping humans.
 
